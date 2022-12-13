Queen Letizia shares family Christmas card - and it's very autumnal Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia take centre stage

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain have shared their 2022 Christmas card, but the couple aren't actually featured in the snap.

It's their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who take centre stage and their sisterly bond couldn't be clearer.

The striking image shows Infanta Sofia, 15, with her arms around her big sister and future Queen, Princess Leonor, 17, as they pose against a very autumnal backdrop in the Zarzuela Palace gardens in Madrid.

Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor are the focus of the Christmas card

The princesses are dressed casually with Sofia in a much-coveted striped oversized jumper from high street favourite Zara, and Leonor wearing a cream chunky knit over jeans.

The young royals have personally signed the Christmas card with: "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023. Very affectionately and with our best wishes."

The sisters are carrying out more public engagements

Princess Leonor has recently returned to Spain to spend her Christmas break with her family. The heir to the Spanish throne is currently studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia is currently in her fourth year at Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid.

Earlier this month, King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the ceremony of the Gold Medals for Merit in Fine Arts 2021 in Tenerife.

The Spanish royals are not the only ones to have shared a festive snap, with Charles and Camilla releasing their first Christmas card as monarch and Queen Consort this week.

The sweet image was taken at the Braemar Games in Scotland back in September.

