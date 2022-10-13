Royal forced to move home following 'threats' – details The teenage Princess is studying at university

Princess Catharina Amalia of the Netherlands has been forced to move from the student housing she was living in after she received threats.

The young Princess had been allowed to move freely throughout the country, but now she has returned back home to the Hague and she is only being allowed outside the palace in order to attend her classes. Her mother, Queen Maxima, became emotional as she spoke to Dutch outlet, AD, saying: "She is not out of the house.

"You may have heard of certain news items or something. It has huge consequences for her life. Means she doesn't live in Amsterdam and also that she can't really go outside. Those consequences are very difficult for her.

"No student life for her, like other students have. I'm very proud of her and how she keeps it all going. It makes me a bit emotional. It's not nice to see your child live like that. She can go to university, but that's it."

She then quipped: "Maybe she can get very good grades now."

Amalia's father, King Willem-Alexander, also said that the report was "very tough" for him as a father.

Catharina Amalia is studying at the University of Amsterdam

The Dutch Princess is studying in Amsterdam, pursuing a bachelor's degree in politics, psychology, law and economics.

Amalia isn't the only Dutch princess studying away from home, as Princess Alexia is studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic.

Last year, Maxima shared an emotional photo when her daughter returned home that showed the king and queen surrounded by their daughters, including Princess Catharina-Amalia, and Princess Ariane.

"The holidays are approaching: it's time to get back home together," the caption read on the Dutch royal family's official social media accounts.

