Princess Elisabeth as you've never seen her before The Belgian princess looks so different!

The Royal Palace in Brussels released new photos of Princess Elisabeth on Wednesday – but she was taking on a different role to her usual responsibilities.

The images show the princess attending the Royal Military School summer camp, reuniting with her classmates to mark the end of the school year.

Dressed in camouflage and with her face painted green, the 20-year-old looked the picture of concentration.

The aim of the camp is to practice skills such as patrolling techniques and leadership as well as resistance to stress and fatigue through military exercises in the field.

After obtaining her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2020, the Belgian royal previously spent a year at the military academy, where she studied Social and Military Sciences before moving back to the UK.

She now studies history and politics at the University of Oxford's Lincoln College, sharing her excitement about the move in a series of photos that the Royal Palace posted to social media last autumn.

Princess Elisabeth attended Royal Military School summer camp

They included snapshots of the 19-year-old in some of the college's most iconic locations, including Elisabeth walking through the Front Quad and Radcliffe Square, meeting her classmates at The Grove and punting with friends on the River Cherwell.

In an additional image, the royal was pictured reading in the college's library, and in another, she enjoyed a coffee outside a nearby café.

However, she remains closely connected to her family at home and continues to regularly return to Belgium and remain involved in Belgian public life and royal duties.

The heir to the Belgian throne spent a year at the academy

The Princess is the heir to the throne and will become the first woman to become the head of state in Belgium when she succeeds her father, King Philippe.

The King and Queen Mathilde are also parents to Elisabeth's younger siblings, Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 16, and 13-year-old Princess Eleonore.

