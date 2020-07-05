Mike Tindall posted a video to social media at the weekend which gave his fans a little behind-the-scenes look at the garden he shares with his wife Zara and their two children. The down-to-earth royal spoke in front of a high, light stone wall, and behind him, beautiful purple flowers and an array of lush green foliage could be seen.

Mike shared the short clip as part of a heartfelt video message for former Scottish rugby union player George Wilson "Doddie" Weir, who has Motor Neurone Disease. In the tweet that accompanied the video, Mike linked to a JustGiving fundraiser in honour of the good cause.

READ: Mike Tindall reveals romantic wedding anniversary plans with wife Zara

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse inside garden during lockdown

In the video, the retired sportsman smiled as he said: "Massive happy 50th to the big man himself, Mr Doddie Weir. To celebrate his birthday, I'm going to be donating £5 to the My Name Is Doddie foundation to help cure MND, so big fella, have a great day, I know you're going to be having a little drink later so I'm going to join you with one of those."

MORE: Mike Tindall unveils living room at Gloucestershire home with wife Zara

Mike held up a bottle labelled "My Name's Doddie" to the camera, before continuing: "And let's kick MND into touch, cheers." The 41-year-old married the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall back in 2011 and they share two daughters: Mia, six, and Lena, two. The family lives at the royal Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, which is also home to Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and her brother, Peter Phillips.

Mike filmed the short video from his lovely garden

On Tuesday, former rugby player Mike joined Good Morning Britain by video chat to discuss his recent fundraising efforts for The Cure Parkinson's Trust. Mike took part in the conversation from the home he shares with Zara and their children, allowing viewers the chance to take a look inside the family's living room.

The stylish but relaxed room was decorated with cream walls and featured several framed photos of their dogs, as well as two brown armchairs furnished with red and brown tartan cushions, a circular glass side table and a white wooden shelving unit which matched the white panelled door.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.