How Mike and Zara Tindall's royal wedding wasn't supported by all family members Princess Anne's daughter married the former rugby captain in 2011

Mike and Zara Tindall are renowned for being incredibly down-to-earth and are a popular couple within the royal family. However, the former rugby captain's dad, Philip Tindall, has revealed that not everyone in his family was supportive of their wedding, which took place in 2011. Talking to The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old disclosed that Mike's grandmother was "dead against" the pair's marriage because she was used to royals marrying other royals. He said: "Linda's mum was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned."

MORE: Why today is a disappointing day for the Queen

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look back at Mike and Zara Tindall's royal wedding

Tragically, Mike's grandmother passed away before she had the chance to meet Zara, but Philip revealed that the pair would have gotten along well. "I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other," he said.

Mike is incredibly close to his family, and has been campaigning to raise money for Parkinson's disease over the past years, following his dad's battle with it. Most recently, the sportsman took part in the fundraising challenge, Raid Local, in aid of charity Cure Parkinson's Trust, of which he is patron.

Mike's grandmother wasn't keen for him to marry into the royal family

The cycle challenge, which had to be adapted from a large group event due to the pandemic, saw over 100 cyclists around the world take on a jaw-dropping 3700m ascent that covers 137km.

In a video posted to his Instagram grid on Saturday, the star discussed his dad's diagnosis and explained more about why the fundraising effort was so important to him personally.

READ: Princess Anne's very modern royal engagement revealed

Mike and Zara are proud parents to daughter Mia and Lena

Mike said: "I don't want to see another son or daughter have to go through what I've had to go through with my dad. My dad has had Parkinson's for 20 years and I've watched a strong purposeful role model slowly be eaten away by this disease. I probably didn't give it enough respect when he told me he had it… I seriously regret that now."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mike and Zara have been isolating at their home in Gloucestershire with their young daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two.

The pair have been working from home during the lockdown, and at the beginning of the month, Lena hilariously interrupted her dad while he was trying to record a podcast for Joe's House of Rugby series. Mike said: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet. I did just send Z a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.