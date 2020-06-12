Mike Tindall reveals sweet nickname for wife Zara The former rugby player revealed the sweet moniker whilst talking on a podcast

It's openly known that members of the royal family have nicknames for each other. Just recently Meghan Markle revealed that she calls her son Arch, and Kate Middleton refers to her daughter Charlotte as Lottie. Well now, Mike Tindall has revealed the sweet nickname he has for his wife Zara Tindall.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast House of Rugby, Mike let the nickname slip as he explained that his youngest daughter Lena had just walked into the room, interrupting him as he was talking.

Zara and Mike will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary next month

Explaining the situation to his co-host Alex Payne, Mike, 41, said: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet.

"I did just send Zed a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere," he said, revealing the sweet moniker he has for his wife.

Mike and Zara are currently self-isolating at their Gloucestershire home with their daughters Mia and Lena. Mike recently spoke to HELLO! about the struggles the couple have faced with homeschooling their eldest daughter.

The former rugby player recently opened up about Mia's homeschooling

"We have good days and days where it feels harder," Mike said. "But we've all had to adjust to a new normal. In the morning we focus on the basics – Maths, English, reading and writing – and in the afternoon it's more about playtime, sports, and being outside.

"We live on a farm so there are lots of animals, including horses and dogs, that we look after. Mia's been riding since she was little and also likes riding her bike and playing ball. I've been trying to get her into golf but so far I'm not having a huge amount of luck.

"My overriding take-away is a whole new respect for teachers. I always knew they did a great job but this just brings it into sharp focus."

Thankfully for the pair, who celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary next month, their daughter Mia was back at school on 2 June, something which Mike celebrated on Instagram.

The 41-year-old shared a GIF on the social media site from the 1994 film Forrest Gump. It showed the lead character running away at high speed, and Mike captioned the clip: "Me after school drop off this morning!"