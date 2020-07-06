Duchess of Cornwall reveals more about Prince Charles' health during radio interview Camilla will discuss life in lockdown and missing her grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has given an update about her husband the Prince of Wales' health as she took part in her first-ever radio guest edit on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Emma Barnett Show, which will air on Tuesday 7 July.

In a pre-recorded segment of the show, Camilla, 72, says: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know. He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

Charles recovered from COVID-19 in March

Prince Charles, 71, recovered from coronavirus in March after experiencing mild symptoms, later saying during a Sky News interview that he had "got away with it quite lightly." During a visit to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in June, one healthcare assistant also said that the Prince had revealed that he was still feeling the after-effects of the virus: "He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now."

The Duchess also spoke about missing her five grandchildren (whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles) during lockdown and how she "shall look forward to the day" she can hug them.

She adds: "You're so excited because you haven't seen them for three-and-a-half months ... Your first reaction is to run up and hug them, and you have to sort of put up your hands. It's a very odd feeling."

Camilla with BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett

Camilla admitted during the interview that she "hated" the internet at first, but now understands its benefits, especially for keeping in touch with her family during lockdown. She said: "I'm ashamed to say that I really hated the internet. I didn't understand it and I thought, 'what's the point of this?'. Since lockdown, it's been so brilliant because I've been able to communicate with family, my children, my friends. But it's also taught children ... otherwise children who aren't at school what would they have done without it?"

The Duchess also spoke about her charity work during the radio edit, particularly her involvement with her new patronage, SafeLives, an organisation dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

