Prince Charles and Camilla send birthday wishes to Prince Philip from Birkhall The Prince of Wales admitted he was missing his father in a recent interview

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Clarence House shared a series of sweet photos of Charles with Prince Philip on their social media accounts, captioning them: "Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!"

The Duke celebrated his milestone age in private with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the couple have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Charles and Camilla have remained at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, during the lockdown. During an interview with Sky News last week, the Prince opened up about missing loved ones, saying: "You really want to give people a hug." Charles has been staying in touch with family members via video calls, but he said: "Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, it's all very well but…."

Prince Charles is the heir to the British throne as the oldest son and child of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Prince was born to the couple in 1948, before Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952 and he was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as sovereign. Like his father Philip, Charles attended Gordonstoun school in Scotland and embarked on a naval career, enrolling in the Royal Naval College Dartmouth.

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties, aged 96, in 2017 and largely divides his time between Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk and Windsor Castle.

