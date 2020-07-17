See Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet birthday message for Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall turned 73 on 17 July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a sweet birthday message for the Duchess of Cornwall on their social media accounts on Friday to mark Camilla's 73rd birthday. Prince William and Kate shared a photo of the pair of them with Prince Charles and Camilla laughing together and captioned their tribute: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall!"

The photo was taken back in Febraury when William and Kate accompanied Charles and Camilla on a trip to Loughborough, where they toured the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall. While throwing a basketball from a wheelchair, the Duke had a little help from his pa Charles, who pushed his son closer to the hoop.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were last pictured in public together at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 9 March. The coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK just a few weeks after, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall stayed at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, throughout and have only recently returned to London. Meanwhile, the Cambridges have been residing at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Charles, Camilla and the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Day service in March

The royals have spoken about keeping in touch with one another using video calls, particularly on special occasions, such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries. The foursome also joined forces with the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra to mark International Nurses' Day during a joint video call in May.

Camilla became William and Harry's step-mother when she married Charles in Windsor in April 2005. The Duchess also has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles – Tom and Laura.

