Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.

Last year, Camilla teamed her fitness tracker with an electric blue summer dress, which featured a pleated skirt, three quarter length sleeves and a smart neckline, along with her go-to pearl earrings and her trusty tan court shoes.

The Duchess of Cornwall was first seen wearing her FitBit in 2020

More recently, Duchess Camilla was seen wearing her FitBit watch with a printed blue dress, delicate gold bracelets and necklaces, and more pearl earrings.

Duchess of Camilla was pictured wearing her FitBit again in 2021

So what does it do? While it's not known which fitness tracker Camilla uses, the Duchess appears to be wearing the rose gold and grey Fitbit Charge 3, which is swimproof and water resistant and automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more. It also tracks and counts steps on walks, which Duchess Camilla has previously said she's a big fan of.

No doubt Camilla will be using her exercise tracker for her ballet sessions at home, which she does for 20 minutes every morning. Previously, Prince Charles' wife opened up about her love of ballet when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Duchess herself revealed she used ballet to stay fit during lockdown, telling listeners about how she was inspired by seeing the "completely brilliant" Silver Swans class for elderly ballet dancers during a visit to the Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 with the initiative's ambassador Angela Rippon.

Camilla has been wearing her FitBit regularly

"I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me, and I said 'look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans.' They all howled with laughter and said 'you must be joking,'" Camilla recalled.

"So I said 'come on let's give it a go', so we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting in complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right." Camilla quipped: "I did hear the odd crash to my left and right."

