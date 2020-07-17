The special reason Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi haven't released a wedding photo The couple married in Windsor on Friday

Princess Beatrice surprised everyone when she secretly married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July in Windsor.

While it was expected that the happy couple would release an official wedding photo, it turns out there is a very special reason why Beatrice and her new husband have yet to share one with royal fans.

HELLO! understands that the couple were keen that their special day would not overshadow Captain Sir Tom Moore receiving his knighthood from the Queen during a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, shortly after she attended her granddaughter's nuptials on Friday.

Therefore, Beatrice and Edoardo may indeed wait until Saturday before they share a glimpse into their secret wedding.

The couple's desire to not overshadow Captain Tom comes after the 100-year-old war veteran won the hearts of the nation after raising more than £32 million for NHS Charities Together, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his milestone birthday in April.

The Queen knights Captain Sir Tom Moore shortly after attending Beatrice's wedding

While other investitures due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed, a special exception was made for Captain Tom. His award was formally announced by Downing Street back in May.

The ceremony also marked the Queen's first public appearance since attending Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo. The private ceremony took place at 11am at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests, along with close family members.

Her Majesty also shared her delight over her granddaughter's wedding, telling Captain Tom and his family after the ceremony: "My granddaughter got married this morning, both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice."

