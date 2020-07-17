The Queen's wedding gift to granddaughter Princess Beatrice revealed The monarch was among the guests at the Windsor ceremony

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now married after tying the knot in a private ceremony in Windsor on Friday and they received one of the sweetest gifts from the Princess' grandmother, the Queen – her blessing.

The couple were forced to postpone their original nuptials, which were planned for 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace due to the coronavirus pandemic. When details were announced by Buckingham Palace back in February, a statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.

"The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

The most senior royals in the family need permission from the Queen to marry. As outlined in the Royal Marriages Act 1772, any potential bride or groom for senior royals require the official stamp of approval from the monarch. Before Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to throne, married Meghan Markle in May 2018, he spoke to his grandmother first.

Edoardo joined the royals in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019

The formal Instrument of Consent was then released before the marriage, which was signed by the Queen. It read: "Now know ye that we have consented and do by these presents signify our consent to the contracting of matrimony between our most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales KCVO and Rachel Meghan Markle."

The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, were among the guests at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's private wedding at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday. In a statement, the palace added: "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

