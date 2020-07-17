The Queen opens up about Princess Beatrice's wedding in rare comment The monarch was among the guests at the private ceremony

The Queen shared her delight over her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding ceremony as she knighted Captain Sir Thomas Moore on Friday.

The fundraising war veteran's investiture at Windsor Castle took place just hours after the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, attended Princess Beatrice's private nuptials to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The Queen told Captain Tom and his family after the ceremony: "My granddaughter got married this morning, both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice." The monarch and Prince Philip have been isolating at Windsor Castle since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK in March.

The Queen knights Sir Tom

Captain Tom raised over £32 million for NHS Charities Together after walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday in April. While other investitures due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed, a special exception was made for Captain Tom. His award was formally announced by Downing Street back in May.

During the ceremony, the Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, to award Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor. Her Majesty spent around five minutes chatting to Sir Tom and his family during the ceremony and personally praised the veteran telling him: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised."

Beatrice married Edoardo in Windsor on 17 July

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo had been due to wed at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on 29 May, but the ceremony was postponed amid the coronavirus crisis. The couple announced their engagement in September 2019, following a romantic getaway in Italy.

The Princess is the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter and is currently ninth-in-line to the throne. She has a younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor during a high-profile wedding ceremony in October 2018.

