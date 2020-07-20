Duchess of Cornwall reveals surprising fear during Cornwall trip Camilla and Charles are on their annual trip to Devon and Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall had to steady her nerves as she and the Prince of Wales walked across a 190ft bridge at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall on Monday. The couple officially opened the new footbridge to kick off their annual tour of Devon and Cornwall.

Before walking across the bridge with her husband, Camilla, 73, joked with staff that she "had a great head for heights". As the couple made their way along the crossing, the Duchess told Charles: "I'm not looking down, I'm looking above."

During the socially distanced visit, Charles and Camilla met architects who restored the bridge, English Heritage staff and project managers. In August 2019, the two separated halves of Tintagel Castle were reunited as a result of a footbridge unveiled by English Heritage. The footbridge recreates the historic link between Tintagel Castle's mainland and island wards and allows visitors to observe coastal views not seen since the Middle Ages. The site is linked to the legend of King Arthur.

Camilla with Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust's new helicopter

The Duchess of Cornwall also visited Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust's base in Newquay to launch a new helicopter in her name and to mark her tenth year as the Trust's patron.

Camilla kept her cool as two paramedics raced off to an emergency call during the engagement. The call-out was to a patient 20 miles away in Falmouth who had suffered head injuries and a seizure. On hearing the news, the unruffled Duchess added: "Fingers crossed."

At the airbase, Camilla was introduced to the aircrew and a team of staff and volunteers who were part of the New Heli Appeal, the public fundraising campaign which raised over £2.7 million to help bring the new aircraft to Cornwall.

