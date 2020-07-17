Why Princess Beatrice's wedding date holds special meaning for this royal There was a surprise royal wedding on Friday

Princess Beatrice will forever remember the 17 July as the day she wed the love-of-her-life Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

But the date doesn't just hold special significance for Beatrice and her new husband – it's also a day that has a special meaning for the Duchess of Cornwall.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice secretly marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

This particular date also happens to be Camilla's birthday! Prince Charles' wife celebrated her 73rd birthday on Friday, and ahead of the royal wedding, Clarence House released a new photo of the Duchess to mark the occasion.

The image was taken in the garden of Prince Charles and Camilla's London residence, Clarence House. The Duchess looked lovely in an electric blue dress with zip-up detailing by go-to designer Anna Valentine, accessorising with a pair of statement pearl earrings, as she beamed at the camera.

Her Majesty even marked her daughter-in-law's birthday by sharing a touching photo with Camilla on the royal family's social media accounts. The image shows the Queen and Camilla smiling at one another as they hold bouquets of colourful flowers.

Happy Birthday, Camilla!

The monarch looks elegant in a pale pink ensemble, while Camilla wears a ruffled jacket over a purple floral dress. The photo was taken during a visit to Dumfries House in Scotland in 2014, where the Duchess of Cornwall is formally known as the Duchess of Rothesay. The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday! Her Royal Highness turns 73 today."

The Queen wasn't the only member of the royal family to send public birthday wishes to Camilla – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared their own birthday tribute. Prince William and Kate shared a photo of themselves laughing with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a joint visit to Loughborough in February. They wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall!"

