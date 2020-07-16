New photo of Duchess of Cornwall at home released to mark 73rd birthday Prince Charles' wife turns 73 on Friday 17 July

Clarence House has released a new photo of the Duchess of Cornwall to mark her 73rd birthday on Friday 17 July. The image was taken in the garden of Prince Charles and Camilla's London residence, Clarence House, earlier this week. The Duchess looks lovely in an electric blue dress with zip-up detailing, accessorising with a pair of statement pearl earrings, as she beams at the camera.

READ: Duchess Camilla steps out in statement straw hat for stunning new appearance

Loading the player...

WATCH: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes

The Duchess has begun to carry out in-person engagements again as lockdown measures in the UK have eased. Earlier this week, Camilla met young carers at Youth Action Wiltshire's Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre and she reviewed Chelsea Pensioners on parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were previously residing at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate during lockdown.

The Duchess at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday

Camilla was born on 17 July 1947 to parents Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt. She married her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, with whom she has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. The couple later divorced in 1995. Camilla married Prince Charles in Windsor in April 2005 when she became the Duchess of Cornwall and the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Duchess has five grandchildren from her first marriage – her daughter Laura has Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while Camilla's son Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.