Princess Beatrice compared to this Disney Princess by royal fans The royal looked flawless

Royal fans have been comparing Princess Beatrice's stunning wedding day look to Sleeping Beauty, and we can certainly see the comparison.

Commenting on a series of photos shared by the royal's new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, fans were quick to compare the bride to the iconic Disney Princess.

Fans were convinced Beatrice looked like Sleeping Beauty

"That first picture, it's like Sleeping Beauty!" wrote one, with another adding: "Her profile here looks like Sleeping Beauty!" Dozens more were quick to compare the stunning ceremony to a fairytale. "Straight out of a fairytale. Looks great, congrats guys," gushed a third follower.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's videographer shares touching details from wedding

For her big day, the newlywed wore a jaw-dropping Norman Hartnell dress belonging to the Queen.

MORE: Has Sarah, Duchess of York revealed Princess Beatrice's stunning wedding reception marquee?

Not only does this make her the first royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding dress, but it also means she follows in the footsteps of her grandmother the Queen and late great aunt Princess Margaret by choosing to wear Norman Hartnell on her big day.

The Queen also wore a dress by Norman Hartnell on her wedding day

While Princess Beatrice's ivory embellished gown wasn't originally designed as a wedding dress, a few subtle adjustments, including the addition of organza sleeves, ensured it was a beautiful choice for her low-key royal wedding.

The gown was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It's encrusted with diamanté details and has a geometric checkered bodice.

It's easy to see why the 31-year-old's fans were drawing comparisons between her gown and Sleeping Beauty's!

And white Beatrice's dress is different in style to both the Queen and Princess Margaret's royal wedding dresses, there are a few key signatures that identify it as a Norman Hartnell design, such as the intricate embellishment and elegant silhouette that accentuated her waist.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.