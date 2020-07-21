Princess Beatrice's videographer shares touching details from wedding

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding videographer Andrew Gemmell has shared touching details about their big day, calling it "beautiful".

Commenting on Edoardo's Instagram tribute to his new wife, Andrew wrote: "Edo… what a beautiful day. Thank you for having me there to film. It's always a privilege and a pleasure."

WATCH: Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

The filmmaker, who specialises in private events and family films, also shared a photo of the day on his own Instagram, adding the caption: "Many many congratulations to Edoardo and HRH Princess Beatrice. What a very special day. This wonderful photo by @benjaminwheeler. Flowers by the incredible @rob070707 and Patrice."

Andrew commented on Edoardo's touching post

Andrew shared one of two official photos released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The couple stunned royal watchers when the palace confirmed the pair had married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday 17 July, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

In the gorgeous images, Beatrice looked stunning in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen, while her new husband was smart in his morning suit.

Like most royal brides, the Princess kept the identity of the designer secret until her big day.

Her new wedding band made from the traditional Welsh gold could be seen on her ring finger. Beatrice also held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, which included traditional sprigs of myrtle.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

