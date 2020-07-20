Princess Eugenie has shared her joy at seeing her older sister Princess Beatrice tie the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor on Friday.

The 30-year-old royal shared the four photos released by Buckingham Palace of her newlywed sister and brother-in-law on Instagram, with the caption: "Couldn't Bea happier (get it)... What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣Happy wedding day to you both xxxx."

The images Eugenie posted on Instagram included a portrait of Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The royal sisters are incredibly close and Princess Beatrice was Eugenie's maid of honour at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, where she wore a purple outfit by Ralph and Russo. Eugenie even took the official photographs of Beatrice and Edoardo when they announced their engagement in September 2019, writing at the time: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the intimate wedding had taken place, saying in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Maid of honour Beatrice helping Eugenie get into the car on her wedding day

Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to postpone their original nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were due to wed at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London on 29 May, with a reception at Buckingham Palace afterwards.

While they have followed the recent royal wedding tradition of marrying in Windsor, Beatrice and Edoardo opted for the much more private Royal Chapel of All Saints, which is close to the Duke and Duchess of York's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, as did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. It was also the chosen venue for the marriage of Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston in May 2019.

