Sarah, Duchess of York may have given a glimpse into Princess Beatrice's incredible reception marquee.

In her newest instalment of Storytime with Fergie and Friends, doting mum Sarah can be seen making animal handicrafts inside a quirky, festival-themed marquee, which is in keeping with the glamping décor that Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi opted for during their post-wedding celebrations.

WATCH: Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Featuring pretty green foliage, a large, orange-coloured teepee and even a woodland themed table that Sarah could be seen sitting at, the setting looked like something straight out of Glastonbury.

Sarah shared the video on Instagram

Beatrice and Edoardo married on Friday 17 July. Their low-key wedding reception was held on Friday afternoon, hours after secretly tying the knot.

The newlyweds reportedly invited over 14 friends to Royal Lodge and partied until the early hours of Saturday.

According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard. They also offered guests speciality cocktails and bespoke catering.

The bride and groom had clearly thought of everything and even hired a bouncy castle which was no doubt enjoyed by Edoardo's four-year-old son Wolfie.

Guests stayed until the early hours of Saturday and conveniently slept in glamping pods that had been set up on the grounds of Sarah and Prince Andrew's Windsor home.

What's more, back in 2018, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie held a festival-style all-day party following her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and guests enjoyed fairground games and rides. The fabulous theme is clearly a family favourite!

However, Beatrice and Edoardo's pre-wedding breakfast took a different turn, with the Daily Mail reporting that the happy couple held their wedding reception in a 'blue-and-white themed open-sided luxury Indian tent at Royal Lodge ' with 'bespoke catering and speciality cocktails'.

