Princess Eugenie shares new wedding photo to mark Princess Beatrice's birthday The Princess turned 32 on Saturday

Princess Eugenie has posted a sweet tribute to her older sister, Princess Beatrice, on her 32nd birthday.

But best of all, Eugenie shared a heart-melting throwback of the pair in matching floral outfits as they held hands with the Duchess of York!

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York shares never-before-seen photo of Princess Beatrice in touching birthday message

Eugenie wrote: "Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace Releases New Images Of Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

Alongside the incredible throwback photo, Eugenie also shared a photo of herself and her sibling taken the night before Beatrice's wedding in July.

The royal sisters could be seen smiling from ear to ear, and were clearly excited for the big day!

MORE: The Queen sends sweet birthday message to granddaughter Princess Beatrice

Eugenie shared the photos on Instagram

MORE: Royal women wearing mini dresses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

The Princess' mother, the Duchess of York, also marked Beatrice's birthday on Saturday, dedicating a sweet message to her daughter.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as a child wearing a sweet white dress and sniffing a flower that she'd picked, Sarah called Beatrice "one of the most special people on this planet".

She also described the time that the Princess was born, 8.18pm, as "one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life".

Sarah's full message read: "Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum."

Earlier in the day, the Queen took to Twitter to post a sweet birthday tribute to her granddaughter.

Sharing a photo of the pair laughing together following a Maundy Thursday Service, Her Majesty penned on Twitter: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!" followed by a cake and balloon emoji.

The tweet added: "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild. This photo was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.