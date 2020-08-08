Sarah, Duchess of York shares never-before-seen photo of Princess Beatrice in touching birthday message The Princess turned 32 on Saturday

Sarah, Duchess of York has marked her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice's 32nd birthday with a touching message.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as a child wearing a sweet white dress and sniffing a flower that she'd picked, Sarah called Beatrice "one of the most special people on this planet".

MORE: The Queen sends sweet birthday message to granddaughter Princess Beatrice

She also described the time that the Princess was born, 8.18pm, as "one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace Releases New Images Of Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

Sarah's full message read: "Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum."

MORE: Royal women wearing mini dresses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Sarah shared the sweet post on Instagram

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice has another reason to celebrate after royal wedding

The Queen also marked Beatrice's birthday on Saturday, dedicating a sweet message to her granddaughter.

Sharing a photo of the pair laughing together following a Maundy Thursday Service, Her Majesty penned on Twitter: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!" followed by a cake and balloon emoji.

The tweet added: "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild. This photo was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster."

While the Princess is likely to spend the day in private with her husband Edoardo Mapellli Mozzi, members of the royal family usually post birthday tributes to family members on their social media accounts.

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London, but her name was not announced until almost two weeks after her birth. She was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in December 1988.

Her younger sister Princess Eugenie arrived in March 1990.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.