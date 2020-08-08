The Queen sends sweet birthday message to granddaughter Princess Beatrice The new royal bride turned 32 on Saturday

The Queen marked her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's 32nd birthday on Saturday with a sweet post on social media.

Sharing a photo of the pair laughing together following a Maundy Thursday Service, Her Majesty penned on Twitter: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!" followed by a cake and balloon emoji.

The tweet added: "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild. This photo was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster."

While the Princess is likely to spend the day in private with her husband Edoardo Mapellli Mozzi, members of the royal family usually post birthday tributes to family members on their social media accounts.

Last year, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie shared a series of sweet childhood photos of her sibling on Instagram, writing: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister… Happy Birthday to you Beabea!!"

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London, but her name was not announced until almost two weeks after her birth. She was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in December 1988. Her younger sister Princess Eugenie arrived in March 1990.

The Duchess of York leaving hospital with baby Beatrice in 1988

The Princess graduated with a 2:1 in history and the history of ideas from Goldsmiths College in 2011 and is now Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti.

While Beatrice isn't a working royal, she still holds a number of patronages and ambassador roles, including for Teenage Cancer Trust, The Big Change Charitable Trust and Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre. She is currently ninth in line to the throne behind her father Prince Andrew.

Beatrice and property developer Edoardo surprised royal fans when they tied the knot in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. Buckingham Palace released a series of portraits the day after the wedding, one of which included the bride's proud grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

