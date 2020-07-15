Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had the cutest toy collection as children – see photo The Queen's granddaughters grew up in Windsor with parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet insight into Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's childhood by posting a picture of herself at home with what appears to be their old soft toys. In the image, the Duchess of York was pictured in her conservatory holding up the book, Oi Frog, by Kes Gray. The mother-of-two had placed a number of stuffed animals on the table to coincide with the book, including a frog wearing a gold crown, a puffin, a cat and a lion. Every day in lockdown, Sarah has been sharing posts on Instagram of herself with a children's book, which she reads on her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

Eugenie and Beatrice grew up in Royal Lodge in Windsor with Sarah and dad Prince Andrew. The former couple still live there together, having remained on good terms since their divorce.

During lockdown, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank isolated with Sarah and Andrew, while Beatrice stayed with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his mother at her £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton. Sarah recently opened up about her family's lockdown experience, admitting it had been nice to spend quality time with her youngest daughter.

Speaking on X Factor winner and good friend Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, in May, Sarah said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away.

"So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

Sarah added that she was missing Beatrice, and that she was sad for her firstborn that her May wedding was unable to go ahead as planned. "It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding," she said.

"Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

