The Duke of Sussex has made a cameo in a new Netflix documentary, which tells the heart-warming story of the Paralympic Games. Prince Harry appears in the trailer for the Rising Phoenix film, sitting on a leather green sofa in a warehouse-style studio in the UK and dressed casually in a khaki shirt and chinos. In the brief clip, he is heard saying: "There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest of places than sport."

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: "The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics."

The feature documentary, which is set to be released on 26 August, is directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte, makers of the BAFTA nominated McQueen. British screenwriter Richard Curtis, whose credits include Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually, is listed as one of the documentary's executive producers.

Prince Harry is renowned for his love of sport and has supported the industry within his charity work. The Prince was among the royals to attend the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics and he has been patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust since 2012.

Harry at the London 2012 Paralympics

The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. The fifth Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in May in 2021, followed by Düsseldorf in 2023.

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and have since moved to the US, recently buying their first family home in Santa Barbara.

