Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first house! The couple will be raising son Archie in Santa Barbara

Exciting news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The couple have bought their very first home together. Their chosen property is located in Santa Barbara, a picturesque seaside town located about 100 miles from Los Angeles. A representative for Harry and Meghan has confirmed to HELLO! that they moved into their family home with son Archie in July, adding: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

Harry and Meghan now seem ready to put down permanent roots, not least for the sake of their one-year-old son, who they hope to give as normal an upbringing as possible. And they are certainly in good company in Santa Barbara, one of the wealthiest communities in the US, which is also home to the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Sussex family made headlines when they relocated to LA earlier this year. During that time, they lived in Tyler Perry's $18million Beverly Hills mansion, which boasted 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Prior to that, the couple spent some time in Vancouver, Canada, following their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family at the start of the year.

Harry and Meghan's first home together was Frogmore Cottage, a historic Grade II listed property in Windsor. The couple lived there when they were first married, and it was confirmed in January that they would keep the cottage as their UK home. They further agreed to repay the £2.4million taxpayers’ money spent on refurbishing the property.

The couple's first home, Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess have been back in the spotlight this week following the release of a new royal biography, Finding Freedom. Written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it charts details from when the couple first met in 2016 to the Sussexes stepping back from royal life in March 2020.

Finding Freedom has put the couple firmly in the spotlight

Some revelations from the book include details of their very first date, how Meghan spent her wedding eve, and the actress’s nerves ahead of meeting the royal family.

Despite the intimate tone of the book, a spokesperson for the couple previously told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."