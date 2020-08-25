Princess Diana's most sentimental piece of jewellery revealed

There's no doubt that Princess Diana owned a truly spectacular jewellery collection, but there was one item that held a special place in her heart – a gold charm bracelet. In fact, the item was so precious to Diana that she rarely wore it in public, but it's clear it meant a great deal to the late royal.

The gold charm bracelet was a wedding gift to Diana from her husband Prince Charles, and on each year of their anniversary, he gave his wife a new charm. Each held special meaning to the Princess; among the charms was a miniature of St Paul's Cathedral, where the couple were married in 1981, and a pair of ballet shoes to represent her love of ballet.

Princess Diana pictured wearing her charm bracelet

There was also an apple to symbolise Diana's fondness for New York, a teddy bear, and a polo cap to embody Charles's love of the sport. Touchingly, the bracelet also included a 'W' and an 'H', which Charles gave her to celebrate the births of sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Despite her fondness for the charms, it's thought that Diana stopped wearing the bracelet altogether following the end of her marriage to Prince Charles in 1996.

Duchess Kate has a personalised necklace bearing her children's initials

Nevertheless, her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, seems to have taken inspiration from Diana. In a sweet nod to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Duchess Kate owns a beautiful gold disc necklace featuring their initials. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design - which was also engraved with three small stars - is from British brand Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.

Countess Sophie wearing her initial charms

Similarly, the Countess of Wessex also has a beautiful personalised necklace, which features an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn.

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, owns a number of personalised items. She was known to wear sweet initial necklaces before her royal wedding to Prince Harry, and was pictured wearing an 'H' and 'M' as early as December 2016. Then, in July 2019, she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon wearing a delicate 'A' necklace, in tribute to her son Archie.

