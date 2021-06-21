Princess Diana's fun-filled bachelorette pad before marrying Prince Charles – inside It was reportedly Diana's happiest time of her life

Before moving in with Prince Charles, Princess Diana lived in a three-bedroom flat in London with her friends Carolyn Bartholomew, Sophie Kimball and Philippa Coaker.

Flat 60 inside Coleherne Court, a mansion block in Knightsbridge, was originally bought for £50,000 by Diana's parents and given to her as a coming-of-age present for her 18th birthday in July 1979 – but she only charged her friends £18 per week to stay with her.

Now, Zoopla reports it is worth an estimated £2.41million and a former listing from 2012 shows it features two bathrooms, a large entrance hall and bay windows.

Earlier this year, Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer confirmed that English Heritage would be placing a "memorial tablet" outside the Earl's Court flat and thanked them for "commemorating such a very happy place for Diana in this way."

According to Andrew Morton's memoir Diana, In Her Own Words, the royal considered her days there "the happiest time of her life". Andrew added: "It was juvenile, innocent, uncomplicated and above all fun. 'I laughed my head off there' she said."

Diana was pictured leaving her flat in 1980

Once Diana had moved into the flat, she was believed to have furnished the rooms into a "warm but simple Habitat style that was popular at the time," while she also organised strict cleaning rotas between herself and her friends.

According to Andrew, Diana's friend Carolyn said, "She always had the rubber gloves on as she clucked about the place. But it was her house and when it is your own you are incredibly proud of it."

The home's co-owner posed inside a bedroom in 1991

A photo was released inside of the home in 1991, featuring the property's co-owner. It revealed a glimpse at one of the bedrooms, decorated with powder blue walls and green carpets, and a floral bed frame with white linen.

Diana also fixed a sign reading 'Chief Chick' above her bedroom door.

Diana lived at Coleherne Court in Knightsbridge

She enjoyed two years at the home before leaving in February 1981, when she moved into Clarence House, the Queen Mother's residence, on the night before her engagement to Prince Charles was officially announced.

After their wedding in July of the same year, Diana's mother sold the flat for £100,000 (twice what she had originally paid).

