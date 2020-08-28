Kate Middleton sends heartfelt letter to young boy after incredible gesture The Duchess is the Patron of Evelina London Children's Hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken some time out of her summer to pen a heartfelt message to a young boy, called Tony Hudgell, after he raised an incredible amount of money for Evelina London Children's Hospital.

In a post shared on Tony's Instagram page, see here, the letter read: "Dear Tony, I wanted to send my congratulations following your amazing fundraising efforts for Evelina London Children's Hospital.

"It was wonderful to hear how you were inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore's story to carry out your own walk. I am very impressed that you carried on even after reaching your target of 10km!

"I know that your efforts have been hugely appreciated by Evelina, and we are all so proud of what you have achieved," added the Duchess, who became Patron of Evelina London in 2018.

The Duchess seen at Evelina Children's Hospital in January

"I hope that you manage to have a very well deserved rest before starting on your next adventure - whatever that may be! Catherine."

Tony is a five-year-old double amputee, who has raised more than £1 million for the NHS hospital that saved his life. He was 41 days old when he was admitted to hospital with multiple fractures of all his limbs, dislocations of various joints, blunt trauma to his face and multiple other injuries.

Kate became a patron of the charity in 2018

In just 30 days, the brave youngster raised the funds by completing a heroic 10km walking challenge with two prosthetic legs. Tony originally set out to raise £500 for Evelina London Children's Hospital, however, in one month, his goal was surpassed with a total of £1,282,886 raised so far.

Evelina London, which is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, of which the Queen is Patron, provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life. Evelina London also offers specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex and beyond.

