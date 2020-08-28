The sweet way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated first wedding anniversary with mum Doria The couple married on 19 May 2018

It's been two years since all eyes were on the royal wedding in Windsor, with Hollywood royalty and actual royals descending the streets to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

Despite the nuptials' pomp and ceremony, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a low-key way.

In the new book, Finding Freedom, it has been revealed that the couple quietly toasted the day at home with a traditional Sunday lunch with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. At the time, the actress had just given birth to Archie.

Co-authors and royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: "On the anniversary of their first year of marriage, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a traditional Sunday lunch with Doria, her last meal before travelling back to LA. Her five weeks at Frogmore had flown by, but she had to get back to work."

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary shortly after the arrival of their son Archie

Harry also gifted Meghan an eternity ring, which she first wore when she introduced their son to the world in Windsor Castle. "Harry also surprised his wife of one year with a ring that he had created with the jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's," they added.

To mark their first milestone, Prince Harry and Meghan went on to share some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their old Instagram account, Sussex Royal. A message from the couple read: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

This year, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Los Angeles, where they spent lockdown with Archie after moving there from Canada in mid-March. The couple have now moved into their new home in Montecito, California.

