The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are renowned for being hands-on parents with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate are said to schedule their royal engagements around the school run and have been homeschooling George and Charlotte during lockdown. Now a new royal biography has touched upon their "equal partnership."

Finding Freedom, which charts the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also speaks about the Cambridges and their home life. It says William is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children - including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework. He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were moden parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did."

The book also claims: "When William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home. It wasn't just practical; it was also symbolic. Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be King."

The authors of the book also claim that when Meghan first met Harry's older brother William at Kensington Palace in November 2016, the three of them enjoyed tea at the "heart of the Cambridge family home: the kitchen." The former actress later met William's wife Kate in January 2017, where she gifted the Duchess a soft leather Symthson notebook as Kate had just celebrated her birthday.

The Cambridges usually reside at their London residence Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace for most of the year and spend school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. However, the family-of-five relocated to Norfolk in March 2020 as the UK lockdown was imposed amid the coronavirus crisis.

William and Kate took their three young children on a trip to the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast at the end of the July, where William holidayed as a child with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and his brother Prince Harry back in 1989.

