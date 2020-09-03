Prince Harry's unbreakable bond with royal cousin Princess Eugenie The royal cousins even got married in the same wedding venue

Prince Harry's close bond with cousin Princess Eugenie has been revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom. As children the pair spent a lot of time together, along with their older siblings Prince William and Princess Beatrice, and it seems their close friendship extended into adulthood.

The book shares revelations about Harry's relationship with former actress Meghan Markle. The pair dated for around six months before their romance became public knowledge and Harry had only told his closest friends and family about his new girlfriend, including Princess Eugenie.

Finding Freedom says: "Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been "beyond wise" for her years. It's not surprising, then, that Eugenie was one of the first in the family to know about his relationship with Meghan."

Harry, Eugenie, Beatrice and William pictured in Klosters in 1995

Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018 - just five months before Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at the same venue.

The couples also enjoyed a holiday together with the biography claiming that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's trip that summer. Jack works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by George in 2013.

Eugenie has always been publicly supportive of her cousin, particularly on her own Instagram account. When Harry and Meghan's son Archie arrived in May 2019, Eugenie posted a photo of the couple in St George's Hall in Windsor on the day they introduced the royal tot to the world, writing: "I'm just so happy for you!! @sussexroyal."

When the Sussexes also set up their own Instagram account earlier that year, the Princess also shared a snap from Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall, saying: "Welcome cousins. @sussexroyal."

