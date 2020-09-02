Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land mega deal with Netflix - details The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded their own production company and have struck a deal with streaming service Netflix, it has been confirmed to HELLO!

WATCH: Prince Harry makes appearance in Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix

In a statement to the New York Times, Prince Harry and Meghan said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

They added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive and chief content officer, told the publication: "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

The name of the Sussexes' production company is still to be unveiled but it will reportedly produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. However, former Suits star Meghan is unlikely to make a return to acting in front of the camera.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

It comes after Harry made a cameo in the Netflix documentary, Rising Phoenix, released last month, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles officially in March 2020. The couple moved to Canada initially before renting a temporary home in Los Angeles. Harry and Meghan bought their first family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara and moved into the property with 15-month-old Archie in July.

