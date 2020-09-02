The other name Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered for son Archie The Sussexes' son was born in May 2019

Details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life were unveiled with the release of the royal biography Finding Freedom in August. Among the revelations were the claims that Prince Harry and Meghan knew the sex of their first child Archie before he was born in May 2019 and had even chosen his name, but they also thought about an alternative.

The book's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that the couple "wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it." A friend of the couple told them: "They thought about Archibald for all of one second…. He was always going to be little Archie."

The tot was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019 and made his public debut to the world in Windsor just two days later, when the new parents gave a short interview. The name Archie means strength and bravery and is behind the inspiration for Harry and Meghan's forthcoming non-profit organisation Archewell.

Harry, Meghan and Archie during their tour of Africa

Earlier this year, the couple told The Telegraph about the backstory for their new venture, saying: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Harry, Meghan and 15-month-old Archie moved into their new family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara in July. As well as taking part in video calls with various organisations and charities close to their hearts, the Sussexes have started making public appearances again, recently visiting a preschool in Los Angeles to help children plant a garden.

