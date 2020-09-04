Duchess of Cornwall pens heartfelt message to abuse victims: 'You are not alone' Camilla is patron of the charity SafeLives

The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message of support to domestic abuse victims who have had a particularly difficult time during the coronavirus lockdown. Writing in a feature for The Guardian, Camilla said she found it "deeply troubling" that statistics show a sharp increase in domestic violence since March, with cases escalating globally by 20 per cent.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall joins a discussion about domestic abuse

Camilla wrote: "Six months ago, our country went into lockdown. Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour. For many, charity truly began at home, with family members caring for shielding relatives, and neighbours pulling together in new and different ways. But for some, it was abuse, rather than charity, that began at home."

The Duchess, who is patron of the charity SafeLives, said she had read several "heartbreaking" stories from people living in abusive relationships over the past few months. She also shared her fears for the two-thirds of victims who say they feel unable to seek help for fear of repercussions from their partner or because of the restrictions that have been imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camilla said she finds the increase in domestic violence 'deeply troubling'

"I have learned how vital it is to spread the word about the help that is available. For any readers in that situation, please know that you are not alone," Camilla wrote.

"While many aspects of our lives are now slowly returning to some kind of normality, we must also remember there are those for whom the lockdown of fear and abuse remains. It is therefore vital that we continue to do everything we can to help them in whatever way possible for as long as is necessary."

The Duchess of Cornwall gave a speech about domestic abuse in March

The Duchess of Cornwall has long spoken out against domestic violence, and gave a speech at the beginning of March to discuss the issue and launch a new digital campaign, featuring the hashtag #everyonesproblem, to break the taboo of talking about it.

"The campaign to end domestic violence needs the voices of men, as well as women, challenging the cultural, economic and political context in which we all experience the world. We will all benefit from building a society which will simply not tolerate this heinous crime any longer," Camilla said.

