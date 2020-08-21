Duchess of Cornwall shares five books you need to read this summer Snap up one of Camilla's favourite books for your staycation

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared her summer reading list with royal fans to provide inspiration to those looking for their next read over the holidays.

Camilla, 72, said: "I am delighted to share a few more of my favourite books. At present, it might be ambitious to describe them as ‘beach reads’, but I very much hope they provide a welcome bit of escapism."

The Duchess' favourite books include Girl by Edna O'Brien, which scooped the 89-year-old author the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year award, and acclaimed million-copy No. 1 bestseller The Island by Victoria Hislop.

Check out the five titles recommended by the Duchess and her reasons why they should be on your summer reading list.

The Woman In White by Wilkie Collins

"A menacing and mysterious tale spun by this great Victorian writer with a penchant for drama."

The Woman In White by Wilkie Collins, £2.50, Amazon

Girl by Edna O'Brien

"This brilliant Irish novelist lays bare the trauma of Nigeria’s abducted schoolgirls in this harrowing novel."

The Girl by Edna O'Brien, £12.99, Amazon

Roy Grace series by Peter James

"If you have never read Peter James' crime thriller series about the Sussex detective, Roy Grace, I would highly recommend you give it a try!"

Roy Grace series by Peter James, various prices, Amazon

The Queen's Necklace by Alexandre Dumas

"A thrilling mystery about a missing diamond necklace. An epic tale of love and hatred, betrayal and courage, set at the court of Louis XVI."

The Queen's Necklace by Alexandre Dumas, £10.99, Amazon

The Island by Victoria Hislop

"An evocatively told story of four generations rent by war, illicit love, violence and leprosy, from the thirties, through the war, to the present day."

The Island by Victoria Hislop, £7.99, Amazon

The Duchess' latest recommendations follow on from the reading list she shared in April for those isolating at home over the Easter period.

One of Camilla's key passions is reading and she has long-promoted its importance for all ages through some of her patronages, including the National Literacy Trust, the Royal Society of Literature, BookTrust and Coram Beanstalk.

