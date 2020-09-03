Duchess of Cornwall looks relaxed and happy in most informal thank you card yet The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 73rd birthday in July

The royal family often reply to letters from fans and the Duchess of Cornwall's latest thank you card is possibly one of her most personal to date.

Katharina of @katsroyalletters on Instagram shared her post from the Duchess on her account, after writing to Camilla on her 73rd birthday on 17 July. On the front of the card was a photo of the Duchess dressed casually in jeans and a blue sweater over a pink blouse.

Clarence House originally released the photo of Camilla reading All Change by Elizabeth Jane Howard on the steps outside her Scottish home Birkhall, when she shared her favourite reads for Easter in April.

The Duchess reading outside Birkhall. Credit: Instagram / @katsroyalletters

The letter from the Duchess read: "Dear Katharina, thank you so much for remembering my birthday. This year, of all years, your kind message was especially appreciated and very cheering."

The Duchess appears to have personally signed the card in black ink, signing off the message: "With best wishes, Camilla."

The Duchess of Cornwall's distinctive solo royal monogram with its initial C and the crown emblem above (known as a coronet), can be seen at the top of the letter.

The card was personally signed by the Duchess. Credit: Instagram / @katsroyalletters

The royals have also been known to send previously unseen photos to royal fans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new portrait of their youngest child Prince Louis with @katsroyalletters last month, when William and Kate wrote to say thank you for the well wishes on the young royal's second birthday in April.

The new photo showed Louis grinning directly at his mum Kate behind the camera. The previous images shared by the Duchess at the time of Louis' second birthday on 23 April, showed her giggling son getting messy with rainbow coloured paint.

