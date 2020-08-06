Prince Charles 'to extend summer break' for this surprising reason The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are currently in Scotland

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently enjoying their annual summer break in Scotland at their residence Birkhall, on the Balmoral Estate. They have joined the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for a relaxing getaway, and according to reports, Charles is planning to extend their stay for an extra week so he can pursue one of his favourite hobbies.

The 71-year-old was spotted going fly fishing by royal photographer Tim Rooke on Wednesday, who wrote on Twitter: "I may be having difficulty actually being able to photograph the royals during the pandemic. However, out walking the dogs and the Prince of Wales drove past me with fishing rods on his car. Good fishing in this part of Scotland #royals #PrinceCharles #flyfishing."

He added: "Apparently according to a local he has decided to stay up for an extra week because the fishing is so good."

Fly fishing is a past-time of several members of the royal family; the late Queen Mother was known to be a big fan of the sport, while Prince Philip has also been known to spend days on end on the River Dee during the royals' summer breaks in Balmoral, to go fly fishing for trout and salmon.

Prince Charles loves to go fly fishing on the Balmoral Estate

Such is Prince Charles' love of the sport, he took over the position of patron of the Salmon and Trout Association from his grandmother, and he has previously been pictured teaching his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to fish when they were younger.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Scotland at the end of July and he paid a visit to Caithness General Hospital in Wick on Friday to thank staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Prince Philip travelled up to the Balmoral Estate via helicopter on Monday, after spending the past four and a half months isolating at Windsor Castle together.

