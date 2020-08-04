Prince Charles and Camilla share gorgeous photo of birthday girl Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex turned 39 on Tuesday

The Prince of Wales was among the members of the royal family to send birthday wishes to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday. Clarence House shared a sweet photo and message from Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to mark the occasion on their social media accounts.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton send sweet birthday message to Meghan Markle - see lovely photo

The photo is one of Meghan beaming during her royal tour in New Zealand in October 2018. Charles and Camilla wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" alongside a balloon emoji.

The Queen also shared a lovely photo with Meghan taken during their joint visit to Chester in June 2018, shortly after the royal wedding. Her Majesty wrote: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also sent their own birthday wishes from their social media accounts, sharing a photo of Meghan when she and Harry met military families in Windsor in November 2019. William and Kate wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

MORE: How Meghan Markle will celebrate 39th birthday with Prince Harry and Archie

Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service in March

For Meghan's 38th birthday last year, the Duke shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account. He wrote: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. 'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles with one-year-old baby Archie in March after stepping back from royal duties. Their last public engagement with the royal family was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan is likely to spend her 39th birthday in private with Harry and Archie at their Los Angeles home.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.