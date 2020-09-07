Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repay £2.4 million spent on Frogmore Cottage The Sussexes moved to the US in March

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have repaid the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Windsor home Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesman for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued the following statement on Monday: "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before the couple moved in, converting the Grade II-listed property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

Harry and Meghan had previously lived at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace before moving to Windsor before the birth of baby Archie. The couple had their wedding reception in May 2018 at nearby Frogmore House.

Harry and Meghan's Windsor home Frogmore Cottage

When Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties in January, Buckingham Palace issued a statement at the time, saying: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

The couple officially stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

Harry and Meghan lived in Canada with their baby son Archie temporarily before moving to the US. They bought their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara in July, which reportedly cost £11.2million.

Last week it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess have set up their own production company and have landed a deal with Netflix to produce docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

