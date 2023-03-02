Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's picture perfect UK home they are saying goodbye to The Sussexes' former home Frogmore Cottage is located in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a grand £11million mansion in the US with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and until recently they also had a UK base, Frogmore Cottage but it has now been confirmed that King Charles has requested they vacate the premises.

Here's everything we know about the Windsor home and all of the best looks inside its walls…

The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before the royal couple moved in. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie also lived in the property when the couple moved to the US.

Frogmore Cottage's kitchen

In the couple's Netflix docuseries, a number of personal photographs were used, including a photograph of themselves inside the property's amazing kitchen in the teasing trailer, and we were blown away.

The photo allows fans to observe the sweet country-style kitchen almost in full, where the family have a massive marble-topped kitchen island with in-built cupboards and pendant lights hanging overhead. There are open shelves with hanging saucepans and cosy touches have been added to the cooking space including plants, flowers and artwork.

Frogmore Cottage's bathroom

Another Netflix snippet gave an insight into bathtime with baby Archie when they were living at Frogmore. Archie can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on with smiles on their faces.

The little one was sitting in a roll top bath, the kind you'd commonly see in hotel rooms with vintage style taps at one end. Behind the Sussexes what appears to be a shower cubicle can be seen and there is also a glimpse of a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging by it.

Frogmore Cottage's living room

When Princess Eugenie lived there, she gave fans glimpses inside the property as she shares updates on her son – and she has clearly added some personal touches to the interiors.

In the living room, for example, Eugenie was pictured sitting on a cream sofa in front of a blue bookshelf. She was surrounded by colourful cushions, and among the red fluffy trimmed designs and intricate blue and white patterns was one small green cushion with the personalised message: 'August born in February.'

Jack Brooksbank was pictured cuddling baby August in a neutral room

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously moved into the home in April 2019, shortly before their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. They initally kept the property as their UK base after their decision to step back from royal duties.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new £11million home is full of hidden references

Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate

It’s situated in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018. Inside, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, formerly for Archie.

The property had a whole renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, and the couple then repaid back the money.

Frogmore Cottage backs onto Home Park, with 655 acres of gardens

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's private playground will blow your mind

Frogmore Cottage's garden

Outside, Meghan is also likely to have planted several of Archie's lemon-yellow namesake Chrysanthemums in the garden. Archie was granted the honorary flower as part of a tradition which dictates that royal family members receive a namesake variety of the flower, in a nod to the blooms that decorated Westminster Abbey on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding day in 1947.

They also have a special tribute to one of their family members in the garden, in the form of a dog statue.

Baby August in the garden

Vicky's unique sense of style and what Meghan saw at the Soho House clubs may have also transferred into Frogmore Cottage. The clubs take design inspiration from the 1920s and 30s, with luxury furniture including velvet sofas and chandeliers, although Meghan and Harry will have of course made it their own.

Vicky previously told Soho House, "Private homes are incredibly different. The clients come to us because they want the Soho House aesthetic but you have to make it right for that family or whoever lives there in their space, so it's not a cookie-cutter thing you can just drop in."

Both Harry and Meghan are also big art fans, with Harry having gifted Meghan a romantic canvas reading 'Everybody Needs Somebody to Love' by British artist Van Donna, during their courtship. The Queen is also believed to have given the couple a series of paintings from her own personal collection, which Eugenie and Jack can now enjoy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.