Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer in rare public outing in Los Angeles The Sussexes both wore protective face coverings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rolled up their sleeves as they stepped out for one of their first public appearances in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

READ: Meghan Markle joins Michelle Obama's initiative to encourage people to vote

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan talk online kindness with young leaders

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, volunteered with local LA charity, Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities like nappies, wipes and clothes to children and families in need. The drive-through event, which took place at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in south Los Angeles, was held in conjunction with the LA Unified School District.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess said that the couple passed out school supplies to families and helped the children pick out and try on their new backpacks. Despite the 32 degrees celcius heat, Harry and Meghan were determined to serve every last child waiting in a line that wrapped around the school.

MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in summer shorts as she makes surprise new appearance with Prince Harry

The couple help one pupil with his backpack

Credit: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Sussexes both wore protective gloves and face coverings, with Meghan donning a blue and white striped mask from Royal Jelly, a New-York based, Black female founded company.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organisation led by Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, that provides nappies, clothing and other supplies to children living in poverty. In the last nine years, it has distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programmes, foster care, hospitals and schools, as well as to families across the US who have lost everything in the wake of disasters.

Harry and Meghan handed out school supplies, clothes and nappies

Credit: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

It is a charity close to the couple's hearts as it was one of four organisations chosen by them for donations in lieu of gifts to celebrate the birth of baby Archie in May 2019.

"We are so grateful to be onsite during the most unique back to school week in history distributing school supplies, backpacks, hygiene, clothing and food directly to children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling to afford the basic necessities they rely on school to provide," shared Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.

"We are committed to supporting the students from our partners at LAUSD and around the country throughout distance learning as well as when they are back in the classroom."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk importance of online kindness with young leaders

Harry gives a thumbs-up to one family

Credit: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan's latest in-person appearance was one of several meetings the couple undertook this week. The couple spoke to young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Monday about the importance of kindness online and using digital media as a force for good.

The Duchess also discussed the importance of voting as she joined When We All Vote's virtual couch party on Thursday, ahead of the US presidential election on 3 November.

Meghan encouraged people to register to vote, saying: "It's all the more reason for each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

"Because at this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit. If you are complacent, you're complicit."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.