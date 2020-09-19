The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's emotional video has fans in tears The royals shared the clip on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an emotional video of Irish Guardsman Lcpl Laverty being reunited with his young son on their Instagram.

Kensington Palace's official page reposted the moving clip, in which Lcpl Laverty's little boy can be seen running across a football pitch to jump into his dad's arms.

The video was also posted on the Irish Guards' social media page, along with the following caption: "Touching moment when Irish Guardsman Lcpl Laverty returns home to surprise his son in Northern Ireland.

"Maintaining #family and home life is recognised as a vital corner stone in a rewarding career within the British Army.

"Lcpl Laverty is currently mid-way on an arduous and intensive machine guns course in Warminster, England."

The Cambridges shared the clip on Instagram

Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and was appointed in 2011 after taking over from Major General Sir Sebastian Roberts.

The Queen is the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief.

As well as reposting the video, Kensington Palace wrote: "A sweet moment as Lcpl Laverty of the @IrishGuards, of which Prince William is Colonel, returns home from training to surprise his son."

Needless to say, it wasn't long before royal fans rushed to the comment section to leave sweet notes about the moment.

"The most precious jewels that can be worn around your neck are the arms of your children. What a beautiful moment – I'm teary here," said one.

"Oh my goodness had me tears what a wonderful surprise," added another.

A third sweetly said: "Oh. My. Word. I’m crying watching this beautiful moment between father and son."

