This is what Kate Middleton has been doing since returning to London

The past week was certainly an incredibly busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they helped settle their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, back into Thomas's Battersea school after being home-schooled since March.

George, 7, has begun Year 3, and Charlotte has started Year 1. And while Kate is getting used to doing the school run, she still has her hands full with Prince Louis, who has not started nursery yet - and work!

Despite this past week being mainly about their children, on Friday the royal couple were back on royal duties, according to the Court Circular.

Prince William, who is President of the FA, held two meetings via telephone, one with Mr Mark Bullingham (the FA's CEO) and another one with professional footballer Mr Daniel Alves.

Kate, on the other hand, received Mr Jason Knauf, who is Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Jason joined Kensington Palace in 2015 as the couple's press secretary before being branded executive officer of their foundation following Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from it in 2019.

The royal couple will no doubt be happy to be getting back to their usual routine after spending the past five "long" months in their Sandringham home.

Speaking about those "long" months last week, William told a police officer during an engagement in Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day: "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again." He went on: "Five months – it's been wonderful, but it's been a long five months."