Why Princess Charlotte has a very special connection to her teacher The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter attends Thomas's Battersea

The Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte returned to school last week.

And while starting a new year and going back into the classroom after months of home-schooling may seem daunting, Charlotte will find comfort in seeing a very familiar face in the hallways – one of her teachers, Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who she has a very special connection to.

Lucy is in fact married to Charlotte's godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee, a lifelong friend of Prince William.

Thomas, 38, and Lucy, 32, tied the knot in July. The couple were due to marry in April, with Charlotte and her big brother Prince George having special roles as bridesmaid and usher, but the bride and groom were forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school in 2019

The big day was attended by the couple's parents and siblings at Chelsea Old Church in south-west London. The Sunday Times also revealed last month that the newlyweds are expecting their first child together.

According to the publication, Prince William and Kate are said to have encouraged the union between Thomas, who is a partner at estate agents Knight Frank, and Lucy, an assistant head teacher at Thomas's Clapham. Lucy also teaches mindfulness and outdoor learning at the school's Battersea branch, which Charlotte and George attend.

Lucy and Thomas are expecting their first child

Thomas and Lucy have been pictured with the Cambridges on a number of occasions over the years, most recently in January while in Norfolk celebrating Kate's birthday.

The couple attended church with William and Kate in Sandringham, and were also joined by the Queen.

Charlotte and George were due to be bridesmaid and usher at the couple's wedding

Thomas and his younger brother Charlie attended Ludgrove School with William and Prince Harry. He served as an usher along with James Meade at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, and shared a toast at the wedding reception.

Both brothers were also ushers at Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

