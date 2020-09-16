Kate Middleton and Prince William make major change on Instagram account The Cambridges visited Beigel Bake in Brick Lane

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans this week as they embraced the latest social media trend.

Prince William and Kate's team posted an Instagram Reel of the couple making bagels at Beigel Bake in London's Brick Lane to their 12 million followers on Tuesday - a royal first for the couple!

The feature, which was introduced back in August, allows users to create 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, text and graphics.

The fun footage showed the Cambridges wearing masks and aprons as they kneaded dough into shape to make 30 4oz beigels before placing them on trays to be baked.

The song Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root played over the top of the clips, which some fans said reminded them of the pancake-making scene in the 1996 film Matilda.

And it wasn't the first time we've seen William and Kate embrace Instagram's latest function. Last week, the Duke's team posted highlights of William's visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day, to the song Watermelon Sugar High by Harry Styles.

The couple are the first to break new ground among the official royal accounts, which include @theroyalfamily for the Queen and @clarencehouse for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate tried their hand at making bagels

The Cambridges launched their Instagram account in 2015, when the account was used to share photos and information about their and Prince Harry's charitable work.

When Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, it then included the Sussexes' engagements.

Harry and Meghan launched their own separate Instagram account @SussexRoyal in April 2019 after setting up their own royal household. The couple shared a final post on the account in March 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties.

