Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew 'overjoyed' at Princess Eugenie's pregnancy - EXCLUSIVE The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank will welcome their first baby in early 2021

Sarah, Duchess of York revealed her joy at her daughter Princess Eugenie's baby news on Friday!

It comes as the palace confirmed that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in early 2021, with the mum-to-be sharing her own adorable post on Instagram.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Sarah told us that she and Prince Andrew are thrilled. "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed," she said.

Sarah and Andrew will become first-time grandparents

While an official palace statement was released on Friday morning, Eugenie also took to social media with her news - sharing an adorable snap of some baby shoes on Instagram.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's sweet baby news

She wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." and also added a smiling snap of the couple, with the Princess looking beautiful in a green dress.

The palace's formal statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Eugenie shared some sweet baby slippers to reveal her news

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The royal baby will be eleventh-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, which means that Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward will move down to twelfth place. It's unlikely that Eugenie and Jack's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

The happy couple are expecting their first baby in early 2021

Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will welcome the arrival of their ninth great-grandchild. They are already grandparents to Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor.

Eugenie and her tequila brand manager husband Jack tied the knot on 12 October 2018, in a beautiful ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Congratulations to the happy couple!