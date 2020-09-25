How Princess Eugenie's royal baby announcement was different to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank delighted royal fans with the news that they are expecting their first child in early 2021 in an announcement made on Instagram on Friday morning.

The couple's happy news comes almost two years after they tied the knot in Windsor in October 2018, and their announcement was a big break from royal tradition.

RELATED: Inside Princess Eugenie's marital home at Kensington Palace

Princess Eugenie shared the news on her personal Instagram account, posting a photo of herself clutching a pair of John Lewis baby bear slippers, and a second snap of herself and Jack smiling together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie expecting first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank

"Jack and I are so excited for 2021…" the mum-to-be captioned the photos, adding a baby emoji. A second more formal announcement followed on the royal family's Twitter account, reading: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

MORE: When royal mums announced their first pregnancies

Princess Eugenie announced her baby news on Instagram

Princess Eugenie's decision to share her own personal photos and less formal caption on Instagram marks a big difference to the way the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex announced their own pregnancy news.

STORY: Inside royal baby hospitals where Kate, Meghan and Sophie gave birth

For Prince Harry and Meghan, news that they were expecting their first child was announced as they touched down in Sydney for their first major overseas royal tour on 15 October 2018.

The official announcement from Kensington Palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

Baby bear slippers, £8, John Lewis & Partners

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate were forced to announce all three of their pregnancies weeks early as the Duchess was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness).

The news that the Cambridges were expecting their first child broke on 3 December 2012, as Kate was admitted to London's King Edward VII hospital for the condition. In a statement, St James's Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.