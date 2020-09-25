Princess Eugenie expecting first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Massive congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple are expecting their first child, the palace has revealed. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

A look back at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's fairytale wedding

On her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared two photos and added: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the happy couple hold up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

Once the news was confirmed, Eugenie's mother Sarah exclusively told HELLO!: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

The royal baby will be eleventh-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, which means that Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward will move down to twelfth place. It's unlikely that Eugenie and Jack's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will welcome the arrival of their ninth great-grandchild. They are already grandparents to Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor.

This is the first child for the royal couple

Eugenie and Jack's baby news comes after the Yorks celebrated the marriage of Princess Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in July.

Eugenie and her tequila brand manager husband Jack tied the knot on 12 October 2018. The couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with around 800 guests in attendance. Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Cressida Bonas were among the famous faces in the congregation, as were Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, whose daughter Teddy was one of the adorable bridesmaids.

The royal baby is due in early 2021

Members of the royal family were also out in full force, including the bride's cousins Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan. The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex also made up the royal party.

The wedding reception took place at the Royal Lodge, the home shared by Andrew and Sarah. Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing, and the following day the festivities continued. Cocktails, games and fun fair rides were put on for the couple and their loved ones in the grounds of the Royal Lodge.

