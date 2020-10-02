The Queen's travel plans this month revealed The monarch is currently residing in Norfolk

The Queen has been spending some quality time with the Duke of Edinburgh in Sandringham.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband cut short their stay at Balmoral in Scotland to travel to Norfolk on 16 September.

But this month it's set to be all change for the couple as the Queen is expected to return to Windsor Castle.

A statement on the royal family's website on Thursday revealed that Her Majesty will travel to her Berkshire residence in October and will "resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an autumn programme of audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice".

The statement also added that there will be no large scale events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle this year.

It is not yet known whether Prince Philip will remain on the Sandringham Estate when the Queen returns to Windsor, or whether he will join the monarch at the Berkshire castle where they spent lockdown.

The pair are believed to have spent time at Wood Farm, a secluded farmhouse in the corner of the Sandringham Estate. The Duke resides in a modestly furnished cottage at Wood Farm and oversaw the implementation of a new kitchen shortly after his retirement in 2017.

Prince Philip pictured leaving Balmoral in September

The Prince is said to enjoy quiet pursuits at the farm, such as reading, painting watercolours and before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, inviting friends to stay.

The Queen and Prince Philip spent lockdown at Windsor Castle together with a team of staff members that have been dubbed "HMS Bubble".

Shortly before travelling up to Scotland, the couple were able to attend their granddaughter Princess Beatrice's small wedding ceremony to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the nearby Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in July.

The Duke also made a rare public appearance to hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

